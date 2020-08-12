The Bakersfield City Council has approved a plan to spend $33.5 million in federal CARES Act funding that has been designated to the city by the state.
The plan provides millions of dollars in rental relief and additional aid for small businesses. While the Kern County Board of Supervisors received a direct CARES Act contribution of $157 million from the federal government, Bakersfield’s allocation represents additional funding that can be used to address government costs related to COVID-19.
“The overarching goal is to disperse this money both through the community as well as making sure the city is able to recoup costs directly associated with mitigating COVID-19,” Assistant City Manager Chris Huot said during Wednesday's city council meeting, noting the city would try to get the money out as quickly as possible.
While roughly $12.5 million will be used to reimburse the city for costs directly related to the city’s coronavirus pandemic efforts, nearly $20 million is planned to be dedicated to businesses and vulnerable populations throughout the city.
The city has dedicated $10 million in forgivable small business loans that will work as a quasi-extension of the Kern Recovers program that ran out of funds after distributing $30 million to businesses throughout the county. Demand for the program had continued after Kern County closed the program due to lack of funds.
The city will attempt to focus on businesses such as independent contractors, nonprofits and sole proprietors that could have potentially been overlooked in previous government aid programs.
In addition the city will provide $5 million in rental assistance and eviction avoidance in a program that will be handled by the Housing Authority of the County of Kern.
“The intent here is to provide the subsidy to be able to keep the individuals stably housed,” Huot said. “We really look at this as a preventative investment, with the alternative being homelessness.”
In a letter to the council, the Bakersfield Association of Realtors came out in support of the expenditure, saying property owners who haven't been receiving rent would also benefit.
“If you adopt your recommended plan, you will not only be helping your constituents who are tenants, but you will also be helping your constituents who are property owners,” Association President Ronda Newport wrote in a letter to the council. “If property owners are unable to make mortgage payments, there will be fewer rentals in an already strained market available to those that need them.”
To address homelessness, the city designated $2 million to the Brundage Lane Navigation Center to make alterations associated with COVID-19 prevention at the facility.
The city also plans to help businesses by dedicating $1.5 million in partnerships with chambers of commerce to aid businesses operating under the new state guidelines. A total of $1 million will also be used to aid the tourism industry.
The city will partner with Kern County in an advertising campaign intended to educate residents on disease prevention measures, dedicating $1 million to the effort.
The council approved the plan 4-0, with councilmen Chris Parlier, Willie Rivera and Andrae Gonzales absent.
Huot said the City Manager’s Office could alter aspects of the plan in the coming months. However, the CARES Act stipulates that the funds must be spent by the end of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.