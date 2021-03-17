Bakersfield City Council agrees to lease portion of Amtrak Station to Greyhound

The city of Bakersfield has approved a lease agreement with Greyhound Lines Inc. to lease a portion of the Bakersfield Amtrak Station to the bus service.
In a unanimous vote taken as part of the meeting’s consent agenda, councilmembers allowed the change to occur without resistance comment.
Long sought by city officials, the move consolidates Bakersfield’s transit hubs and allows the building currently being occupied by the service to be put to a different use.
Currently, Greyhound operates out of a station at 18th Street between F and G streets in downtown Bakersfield. However, the company has determined that due to an “evolving business climate” it no longer has the need for a building of that size.
Greyhound has previously relocated to other Amtrak stations in California, in places like Fresno, San Jose, Glendale and Oxnard. The company approached city staff about a similar agreement in Bakersfield.
“In evaluating this request, City staff determined the relocation of Greyhound bus services to the existing Amtrak Station site achieves two primary objectives set by the City Council,” a memo from Finance Director Randy McKeegan to the mayor and City Council reads.
Goal number one: the city says the move establishes three mobility hubs at the Amtrak station. In addition to Amtrak, the station is home to stops on the Kern Transit and Golden Empire Transit bus routes.
The second goal the city says the Amtrak move will accomplish is that it will allow for the private redevelopment of the station on 18th Street. In mid-July of last year, local developers purchased the property for around $1.3 million.
The developers, who include Majib Mojibi, president of San Joaquin Refining Co., and his son Darius, plan to demolish the bus station and construct a four-story, high-density housing project. In plans revealed to The Californian in October, Darius said roughly 100 market-rate rental units would help contribute to the revitalization of downtown that has gained momentum from The Padre Hotel and Bitwise Industries.
The city has determined that the Amtrak station has ample space and parking to accommodate the Greyhound move, and improvements will be made to help accommodate the additional service.
The initial term of the lease will last 10 years, with two five-year extension options. Rent will begin at $2,000 per month for the first year before increasing to $3,000. The rent can be increased each year based on the Consumer Price Index.
In public comments, 10 people raised concern over the move, saying it had the potential to have substantial impacts on the surrounding area and could increase traffic. Some commenters questioned why the city had not considered alternatives for the new Greyhound station, and others brought up environmental concerns.
“As an Amtrak rider, I’m opposed to placing Greyhound at the Amtrak station,” wrote one commenter who was identified in an email to the city as Andrew May. “It doesn’t work in Fresno. It’s created a confusing, unsafe, and chaotic situation. Why isn’t the city looking at other options or listening to our concerns. This is just more of the same.”