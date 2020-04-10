As far back as Deborah Leary can remember, she's never missed an Easter service.
Leary, the vice president of the Italian Catholic Federation branch 281, is proud to have never skipped Good Friday services or Easter Mass. She's a far cry from a cafeteria Catholic. Usually, her Easter routine includes attending church and hiding Easter eggs for her grandchildren. This year will be a little different — instead of going to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church for Mass, Leary and her family will stay home to watch the service.
"We have the availability of services through the internet, which I never thought would happen," Leary said. "We didn't even stop when 9/11 happened. We're all being cautious but we can't be afraid. God has a plan and we're going to get through this."
Easter weekend usually encourages socialization and packs in the faithful, only rivaled by Christmas in terms of the crowds it brings, but with the closing of public spaces around the world communities, have turned to livestreams for religious services.
"Living our faith in the present conditions gives us an important opportunity to rediscover the value and the meaning of the 'Church at home' that every household of faith is called to be," the Rev. Hector Lopez said in a message to his parishioners. "I invite you to join us in the celebration of the Mass from home, pray the rosary daily, and practice other devotions."
Lopez, the pastor of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, has been celebrating Sunday Mass in both Spanish and English and can be viewed at olphbakersfield.org.
"(My family) will just watch from a laptop this year," Leary said. "We may not be able to receive communion but we've got so much to be thankful for."
Facebook has a dedicated faith resource hub to help educate religious leaders on how to serve their members during this time.
Tehachapi United Church of Christ has been posting Sunday service on its Youtube channel. Attendees will be lead in prayer by Pastor Falamao Samate.
Mill Creek Christian Church has shifted to using Facebook for worship. Sharing songs, leading discussions, readings and weekly services for families to tune in to on social media is something Pastor Mike Sutherland hopes to continue going forward.
Mill Creek won't have an Easter service, but Sutherland assures that once things return to normal, the first service will be celebrating Easter.
"I see it as a chance to connect in a different way," Sutherland said in a previous interview with The Californian. "It's been a chance to grow the community. People from six hours away wouldn't drive to attend church but they can attend online. We're learning things to do once the crisis is over."
