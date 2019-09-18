The 37th annual Bakersfield Christmas Parade is now accepting applications for this year's event taking place Dec. 5, according to a news release.
This year's theme is "Sounds of Christmas," according to the release.
“The committee felt that sounds can be music, and there are many holiday songs that can be interpreted for entries, especially floats,” said Parade Committee President, Greg Cronk.
Entries are being accepted for all parade categories including floats, equestrian, marching/walking, vehicle, military and drill teams, according to the release.
The parade will broadcast live from 6 to 8 p.m. and livestreamed from a variety of platforms including the Facebook page of 23ABC, according to the release.
For a full list of categories visit bcparade.com. The parade application is also available for download there as well, according to the release.
Deadline to apply is Oct. 25 at 4:30 p.m. For questions contact Mira Patel at 661-301-2081 or mirap@bcparade.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.