The Bakersfield Christmas Parade will move to an online format in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a news release, the parade committee said that with safety and public health guidelines at the front of mind, the Dec. 3 event will instead be held in a video format.
“First, we wanted to secure the safety of our parade personnel, participants and parade watchers with an option that would be safe from the COVID-19 virus,” Committee President Greg Cronk said in the news release. “Secondly, the committee is determined to retain, if at all possible, a Christmas Parade for the enjoyment of youngsters and those young at heart.”
The parade will be televised from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 3 on KERO-23 and will also be available on the network’s Facebook page, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and other streaming apps.
Application information can be found at bcparade.com and the deadline for submissions is Monday, Nov. 2.