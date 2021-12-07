Bakersfield Christian High School reschedules Colors of Christmas for Wednesday

Bakersfield Christian’s annual Colors of Christmas is a free event that welcomes the community each year to check out the campus decked out with Christmas lights, as well as a drama, musical performances, a kids Christmas craft area and a Santa for photo opportunities.
This year’s theme mimics “The Polar Express” with train rides and hot chocolate, according to a news release from the school.
Due to the potential for rain later this week, the event has moved up one day earlier than its previously announced date, and will take place from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday.
The school is also collecting donations for the Bakersfield Angels, which supports local foster youth of all ages.
Guests are asked to bring a new puzzle to share with a child if they wish.
The school is located at 12775 Stockdale Highway.