Colors of Christmas will light up the night at Bakersfield Christian High School on Dec. 13.
The free campus event will showcase live Christmas music, a live nativity, camel rides, children's activities, and an art gallery.
The event will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Live Christmas music will be played by the BCHS band, Stockdale Christian School jazz band, St. John's Lutheran School strings and other groups from the community.
Guests can keep warm by purchasing hot cocoa from the BCHS alumni hot cocoa bar. Eagle Cafe will also have fresh baked sweets available.
The grand finale will include all guests to gather around and sing a carol by candlelight.
For more information, contact BCHS event coordinator Annemarie Braun at 661-410-7000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.