Bakersfield Christian High School is canceling on-campus classes beginning Monday, the school announced Sunday afternoon on its website.
"This decision is based upon additional tightening of measures, though not school related, just announced by Governor Newsom in relation to the coronavirus. Online classes will begin Tuesday," the announcement said.
It went on to say more information would follow Monday morning.
