Bakersfield CHP officer dies Friday from COVID-19 complications

The California Highway Patrol said Bakersfield CHP Officer Scott Merritt died Friday from complications related to the coronavirus.
Merritt, 42, is survived by his wife, Shannon, and two children: Madison and Nolan. He also leaves behind his brother Cody, plus parents Randall and Pattie Merritt, according to a statement from the governor's office.
Merritt served Kern County for 11 years. He transferred to Bakersfield from the CHP's Santa Cruz area office.
“It is with great sadness that Jennifer and I send our condolences to Officer Merritt’s family, friends and those who served with him," Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. "Officer Merritt dedicated nearly 16 years of his life to serving the people of California, and he will forever be remembered.”
Flags at the Capitol will be flown half-staff, according to the governor's statement.
The Bakersfield CHP Office declined to issue a statement Friday night.