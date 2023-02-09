Bakersfield CHP officer arrests 4 teens accused of string of retail thefts across CA

A California Highway Patrol officer arrested four teens Wednesday in Bakersfield on suspicion of stealing local products costing $7,000 and who are suspected of a string of thefts ranging from Southern California to Tulare County.
A Bakersfield CHP officer saw a blue Chevrolet exiting from a Highway 99 exit at a high speed, and pulled them over on South H Street and Bear Mountain Boulevard. Four teenagers — two boys and one girl — were arrested in connection to shoplifting alcohol worth $7,000 from shops in Shafter and Delano, a news release issued Thursday said.