The California Highway Patrol office in Bakersfield is closed today because of ongoing protests throughout the state over the death of George Floyd, the office said in a news release Monday morning.
"Due to the growing civil unrest throughout the state and by order of Governor’s office, effective immediately, the Bakersfield CHP Area office will be closed to the public starting today," CHP spokesman Roberto Rodriguez said in the news release.
However, individuals having a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) appointment will be allowed to continue with their appointment, Rodriguez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.