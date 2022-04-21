Bakersfield CHP hosting Coffee with a Cop Saturday

California Highway Patrol officers are hosting Coffee with a Cop from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, according to a CHP news release.
The meeting, which is open to the public and free of charge, is taking place at the Bakersfield Roasting Company, which is located at 6501 Schirra Court, Suite 316.
“We hope community members will welcome the opportunity to ask questions, bring concerns forward or simply get to know our officers,” said CHP Capt. Vince Pagano. “These interactions are the foundation of community partnerships.”