Bakersfield celebrates its 125th after 150 years

City officials on Wednesday made a point for a brief celebration of Bakersfield's 125th birthday.
To commemorate the anniversary, the city’s media team released a two-minute clip touting its accomplishments and forecasting its future goals in safety and innovation.
“Bakersfield is a welcoming city of bold ideas,” City Manager Christian Clegg, the video’s narrator, said in his opening address. “Bold people, bold innovations, bold accomplishments.”
City spokesman Joe Conroy, in a presentation marking the day, read aloud a cutout of the lead from The Daily Californian, as this newspaper was then known, which documented the 1898 vote of 387-146.
“And with a population of around 4,000, it seems like voter turnout was a little bit of a problem then as well,” Conroy said.
Only it hasn’t been 125 years, but rather, 150.
Though recognized by its governance, this was not the first time Bakersfield decided to be a city. Its inaugural year came in May 1873, upon the approval of the Kern County Board of Supervisors.
But after three years as a city — two as the county seat — local leaders called it quits.
“The reason they de-incorporated, it is absolutely hilarious,” said Ken Hooper, a Bakersfield High School archiving and history teacher.
Their reasoning, according to local historian Gilbert Gia, began in the summer of 1872 — seven years after the Civil War and 65 before John Steinbeck and the Dust Bowl brought Tom Joad off his homestead and out west. It ended with whoops of both rejoicing and despair.
Gia, who has compiled several lifetimes of history over the course of months, said he learned of Alex Mills through outdated textbooks and digital records of newspapers from papers in both Bakersfield and greater Kern that trace back to the mid-19th century.
He was quick to offer what he said is a much-needed disclaimer when recounting old history.
"When history is misrepresented — while it may not be the intention — its falsehood is perpetuated forever," Gia said. "Even when a person calls it out — it's still going to be out there, so you have to be as careful as possible in how you process history."
Before hard blue skies and lashed by hot, desert-clear air, Kern Island was a windswept congregation of buildings typical of a 19th-century western town: three saloons, a post office, a couple of saddle shops, gambling houses, one brewery, one red-light district and a newly opened county hospital. Its town cemetery averaged one burial a month.
Its inhabitants, numbering near 3,000, were secondhand settlers of previously failed careers in Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and China who earned their bounties, either as tenant farmers or oilmen, in many of the ranches, oil derricks and farms that dotted the Kern area.
The region’s previous occupants, such as the Yokuts, Shoshonean and Chumash Indians, among others, retreated to fringe ends of Kern after succeeding conquests by Spanish colonizers and the American military drove them out of the area.
The community was a growing hub for trade, a convenient midpoint along the trail to and from Los Angeles and San Francisco. It was also a sty, according to Gia.
Walkways were bounded by garbage, while streets were commonplace for careless fires, dog-fighting and “indiscriminate horse racing.”
"The town was a pretty darn small place in the 1870s," Gia said. "There was a lot of whorehouses, burning trash in the street, people shoveling out their stables into the street — it was in terrible condition and many people hated it."
Officials, according to Gia, voted to become a city as a way to bring order to a town growing increasingly unruly and to quell the many vices exercised on its streets.
In 1873, they had their way. With its municipal christening, officials quickly listed its grievances in the form of ordinances, established taxes, erected a fire brigade and ordained itself the city’s first marshal, a man by the name of Alexander Mills.
"The thing about history is that we enter into it through our own keyholes," Gia said. "So the interpretation of what happened in 1873 varies ... past historians left very few breadcrumbs."
Mills was a Kentuckian. Although his age was not confirmed, he was “an old man by the time he became marshal ... and he walked with a cane.” He was also a veteran, though it's unclear what side he fought for. Due to enemy fire reducing his leg to popcorn, Mills relied upon a cane, an 1858 Remington steel-frame pistol and an irascible attitude to get his point across.
“He was a Kentuckian, a handy man with a gun, and not lacking in initiative and resources when the mood moved him,” wrote Wallace Morgan, author "History of Kern County," 1914 edition.
Being marshal, Mills’ chief assignment was the collection of taxes, $76 each month.
Historians state that Mills hobbled from one store to the next, berating anyone in his way. If the business couldn’t pay, punishment was exacted on the spot.
“It was said Mills would enter a business and, if money due to the town was not handed over immediately, he would shoot holes in the floor around the proprietor’s feet,” wrote Richard Bailey, an American historian.
“There was a one-legged marshal in Bakersfield that would walk around and collect taxes,” Hooper said. “And if you gave him any grief, or refused to pay, he was known to pull his pistol and shoot ya.”
There was never compromise and little justification for violence, to the ire of many businesses and local leaders alike.
“I’m not making this up — this place was the Wild West,” Hooper said. “Everyone was terrified of him. And they asked, ‘How do we get rid of this guy?’”
Many tales about Mills are just that — tales, based on hearsay and age-old rumors.
"There's one story that when he was disputing with a railroad company, he chained logs to the train tracks and sat on top of it with his pistol," Gia said.
But they would not fire him, for fear of reprisal. When Mills discovered that some city leaders had conversed about his firing, he warned officials he would “retaliate with his very accurate shotgun.” He berated anyone he wanted and punished any who didn’t fall in line.
Gia said that it wasn't Mills who disincorporated the city on his own.
"There was also a national recession going on and they incorporated in a really bad time in history," he said.
In the months that led to its dissolution, businesses boarded up and closed shop. Owners struggled to pay taxes.
“The easiest way to get around this was to de-incorporate the city,” Hooper said. “If there was no city, he wouldn't have a job.”
With a three-fourths vote, and a petition to back, Bakersfield disincorporated itself, and in the process, unraveled many of its accomplishments from the past three years.
The Californian recalled in its Nov. 11, 1892, edition that “Bakersfield was once incorporated and then the city marshal not only ran us, but ruined us, and we all hailed with delight the day that we were disincorporated. The devastation wrought by the city marshal has left no sign except in the memory of the ancients.”
It would be 22 years until the community’s citizen council — which had run the place in the interim — approved a new incorporation. Nevertheless, Mills was unemployed.
The former marshal remained in Kern County until 1880. Outside a mineral spring and riddled with rheumatism, he died in 1896, two years before the city of Bakersfield would return.
In the years that would come — a strange timeline of calamity, injustice and opportunity has since steered the course of where Bakersfield is now today.
“From generations of migrants who have fallen in love with Bakersfield and planted their roots here, to artists, educators and public servants,” Clegg said. “For the past 125 years, the people of Bakersfield have put food on America’s tables, fueled our nation’s growth, created the Bakersfield Sound and more. We have another amazing 125 years to look forward to.”