"Dr. Phil" featured the family members of James Kulstad, Baylee Despot and Micah Holsonbake — collectively known as the Bakersfield 3 — on his show earlier this week.
Review our coverage of the unsolved cases:
Cheryl Holsonbake threw her phone for the first time in her life after a Bakersfield Police Department detective told her there were 17 missin…
Cheryl Holsonbake, Diane Byrne and Jane Parrent, mothers of Micah Holsonbake, James Kulstad and Baylee Parrent-Despot, have launched a publici…
(2) comments
After watching both episodes of 'Dr. Phil', I felt traumatized myself. So sorry for family of victims. However, seemed to me that the moms were, at least at first, trying to minimize their sons' involvement in illegal activities. Sons died by their poor choices, IMO.
these moms share one thing in common, their kids were involved in shady activities with shady people. how did they not know this? you bring your daughter a churro and she does not let you in her house? you drive your son around seedy neighborhoods, giving his friend a ride to sleazy motels and a cell store??? why does your adult son of 35 not have a drivers license or a car??? seems like the lack of parental interventions led to the perfect storm of murder. I am waiting for the Californian to do a thorough background story on these Bakersfield 3 and tell the real story of their history with local crime.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.