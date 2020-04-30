The city of Bakersfield has canceled its annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration at the Park at River Walk because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The event, which typically attracts up to 14,000 people, would potentially run afoul of local and state social distancing orders, the city wrote Thursday in a news release announcing the cancellation.
“Planning for an event of this magnitude takes several months, and unfortunately there are too many unknowns to do so right now,” the city wrote in the release. “Many other communities in California have also canceled Independence Day celebrations for the same reason.”
The city said the decision had been difficult, and encouraged residents to find ways to celebrate the nation’s independence at home.
Updates on the city’s COVID-19 response can be found at www.bakersfieldcity.us/covid19.
