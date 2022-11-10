Bakersfield, Caltrans announces temporary traffic closures

Both the California Department of Transportation and the city of Bakersfield announced upcoming road closures Thursday.
Both the California Department of Transportation and the city of Bakersfield announced upcoming road closures Thursday.
Nighttime closures have been scheduled for all north- and southbound lanes on Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58.
These closures will take place between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday to Thursday for the installation of falsework.
Only one direction will be closed at a time, according to the city.
During the closures, northbound motorists will be detoured to exit at Ming Avenue. There they can travel west on Ming Avenue, north on Wible Road, west on California Avenue, then re-enter the northbound lanes of Highway 99 or enter the southbound lanes to get to the eastbound side of Highway 58. Southbound motorists will be detoured to exit at Stockdale Highway, where they can travel east on Stockdale, south on Wible Road, west on Ming Avenue Avenue and then re-enter the southbound lanes of Highway 99.
Caltrans advised travelers that the Interstate 5 off-ramps and on-ramps at the Tejon Pass Rest Area are scheduled to close temporarily for construction Monday and Tuesday.
The northbound I-5 off- and on-Ramps are scheduled to close during the following times:
On Monday, from 12:01 a.m. to noon and from 7 p.m. Monday to noon Tuesday.
The southbound side is set to close during the following times:
On Monday, from 12:01 a.m. to 11 a.m., and from 7 p.m. Monday to 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The Tejon Pass Rest Area is 3.5 miles north of Gorman near the Los Angeles/Kern County Line. During these closures, crews will place asphalt and move concrete barriers, also known as “k-rails."
