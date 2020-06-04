Bakersfield businesswoman Patty Gray has announced she will run for the Ward 6 City Council seat, which has long been filled by Councilwoman Jacquie Sullivan.
Sullivan recently announced she wouldn't seek reelection, opening the position to somebody new for the first time in 25 years. Gray said in a statement she had known Sullivan for 20 years, and watched her serve with honor and commitment.
"I look forward to my first campaign, getting to know voters in Council Ward 6 and hear their thoughts so we can achieve mutual goals; safe neighborhoods, good jobs, and a wonderful place to raise our families," Gray said in a news release.
Gray and her husband Everett have been local business owners for the last 30 years. They've owned the full-service remodeling company DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen for the last 17 years. Gray said in the release the company had earned the Best of Kern recognition from The Bakersfield Californian for the last eight years.
Gray was born in Taft to a World War II naval officer she said still lives next door to her at the age of 99. Her family owned the Taft Sporting Good store for decades.
In the release, Gray credited her years as a small business operator.
"My business experience started in my dad's sporting goods store at a young age and has continued while managing our contracting business since 1983,” she said. “I've hired and worked with many skilled workers including office managers, salespeople, and tradespeople. I know the challenges of small business and the responsibility of protecting our families' jobs. Our city needs to get back to work and I want to help build Bakersfield's economy with more jobs and better-paying jobs for our people.”
She has been a board member for the Better Business Bureau and Youth for Christ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.