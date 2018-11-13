Bakersfield business owners and residence are coming together to help those who have lost their homes to the Camp Fire.
Businesses like Autonomy Farms, Jake's Tex Mex and Moo Creamery have started a Facebook page called We Care Bakersfield seeking donations from the public of everyday essentials.
"This town, once it gets a hold of things, is extremely generous and kind," said Sarah Slayton Price, owner of Jake's Tex Mex.
The group is requesting donations of gently used or new clothes, toiletries, and basic essentials.
On its Facebook page the group has posted a photo and description of one of the families being helped with local donations. It says Stephanie and Jay Berkowitz have five children and lost their home in Magalia to the fire, along with Stephanie's fitness business.
"We are trying to spread the word to make sure these families get what they need," Slayton Price said.
Donations can be dropped off during business hours at Jake's Tex Mex, Rig City, Flower Bar, Wine Me Up and several other local businesses.
For more information on where to drop off donations visit the Facebook page We Care Bakersfield or their website at wecarebakersfield.com.
