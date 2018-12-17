After seven years at its Truxtun Avenue location, the Bakersfield Burrito Project has shut its office doors after the building came under new ownership, and a 30-day notice appeared under the nonprofit's door.
"This is a sad moment for Bakersfield Burrito Project," the all-volunteer organization that feeds the homeless said in a press release Monday. "We considered that location home for seven years."
Jason Rickett, the Burrito Project's CAO, said the old location served them well as a place to operate, while the building’s parking lot offered fundraising opportunities for craft fairs, art fairs and even a few movie nights to help pay rent.
Even as the project searches for a new home, it will continue to operate in the kitchen of Wesley United Methodist Church and still distribute burritos in the parking lot of Mill Creek Church on the corner of Truxtun Avenue and S Street.
All the food is donated, and all the work is done by volunteers, so the office rent and keeping the phones and the Internet on make up the group's main expenses.
Yes, they expect to pay rent, but they need to keep it reasonable, Rickett said. A warehouse-type space might be ideal.
"Our immediate need is office space, perhaps only big enough for a desk, telephone and Internet," the group said. "But we are thinking bigger. We developed an extensive business plan to open an Art Center. Painting, sculpture, performance art, music, writing, poetry, movie festivals, Jazz Workshops, and any other forms of art, geared toward the outsider perspective."
Fundraising is the biggest issue to help them make this transition and get into a new building. They believe in the generosity of Bakersfield to help them make their vision a reality.
Contact the Bakersfield Burrito Project through the group's Facebook Messenger page with any questions, ideas or potential leads.
