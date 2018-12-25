Being without a home of its own didn't stop the Bakersfield Burrito Project from feeding the homeless on Christmas Day.
The nonprofit fed dozens in the parking lot of Mill Creek Church Tuesday afternoon, with plenty of pork and bean burritos, cupcakes, chips and other snacks to go around.
Jennifer Garcia, 49, said she's grateful for the food it provides, as well as the way the volunteers treat them.
"They make us feel welcome," she said. "Make us feel like we're somebody."
Shelly Mettler, 39, who lined up with two sons, ages 17 and 4, said she lives in a studio apartment with her children and other family members. Times are tough, she said, and the food provided by the group helps.
"It's a blessing for me and the kids and my family," she said.
All the food is donated, and all the work is done by volunteers. About 200 burritos were brought to Tuesday's event, enough for people to grab seconds.
The nonprofit shut its doors earlier this month after the building they operated out of on Truxtun Avenue came under new ownership. It was given a 30-day notice to leave the place where it has operated the past seven years.
But Jason Rickett, the group's CAO, said the nonprofit has received a number of offers, and he's visited a building that looks promising. He's hopeful the group will have a new home within a few months.
In the meantime, it continues to operate in the kitchen of Wesley United Methodist Church and distribute burritos in the parking lot of Mill Creek Church on the corner of Truxtun Avenue and S Street every Sunday.
Rickett said every time it seems like the Bakersfield Burrito Project is about to end, the community manages to keep it alive. Whether it's through donations or volunteers, the nonprofit keeps plugging along and providing food for those in need.
"The Bakersfield community has always been wonderful to us," Rickett said.
