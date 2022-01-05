Bakersfield brokerage PACCRA sells to global firm

One of Bakersfield's most prominent real estate brokerages has sold to a publicly traded, national firm it became affiliated with almost 10 years ago.
Pacific Commercial Realtors Advisors Inc.'s acquisition by Chicago-based Cushman & Wakefield PLC cements their relationship and broadens services available to customers of PACCRA in Bakersfield, Boise, Fresno and Santa Clarita.
“PACCRA is a very talented and well-respected team of professionals who perform at a high level and importantly share in our values and culture of teamwork, drive, integrity and client success,” Dan Broderick, president of the West Region for Cushman & Wakefield, said in a news release Tuesday marking the agreement's effective date.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
PACCRA reported all its employees accepted offers of employment by Cushman & Wakefield, including the firm's 40 brokers and partners Jeff Andrew, Duane Keathley, Wayne Kress and Vincent Roche.
The Bakersfield-based firm deals in commercial real estate of all kinds, including industrial, office, retail, hospitality and multifamily properties. It provides services ranging from valuations and consulting to property and financial management.
Roche said in the release the purchase recognizes the strong performance demonstrated by the markets PACCRA serves while also giving the firm's professionals top resources and access to clients.
Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global real estate services firm that trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CWK. It counts about 50,000 employees in more than 400 offices across 600 countries.
Prior to PACCRA's formation in 2012, the firm's owners had an independently owned office of CB Richard Ellis, another large commercial real estate services giant. At the time, the local company employed about 25 people, including 14 agents.
PACCRA went on to open an office in Fresno in 2013, followed by a Boise opening in 2016 and, in January of last year, an office in Santa Clarita.
Kress said by email Cushman & Wakefield's strengths in asset and facilities management, valuation and construction and project management "could prove quite helpful" as PACCRA's market grows. He added that the firm's service to all long-term clients will continue as before.
"What this really represents is Cushman’s endorsement of the businesses we’ve built and their belief in the futures of the markets we serve," Kress wrote. "After all, they aren’t investing in the status quo; they invest in growth opportunities."