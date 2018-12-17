Cal State Bakersfield music educator and Bakersfield Jazz Festival Director Jim Skully remembers what it was like being in the same classroom — or bandroom — with keyboard wunderkind Dennis Hamm when they were both music students at the university.
"Dennis was always a phenomenal player — the most technically advanced in the room," remembers Skully. "He listened constantly, transcribed solos and tunes voraciously."
Now Skully and others at CSUB and across the community have two more reasons to sing Hamm's praises.
That's because the Bakersfield-bred keyboardist performed on not one, but two record projects recently nominated for 2019 Grammy Awards.
Nominated for Best Album, the first, "Dirty Computer," is the third studio album by singer Janelle Monáe. Released in April by Wondaland Arts Society, Bad Boy Records and Atlantic Records, the album peaked at number six on the US Billboard Hot 200. It features the voice of Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson on the title track.
The second nomination (for best contemporary instrumental album) was Protocol 4, a project led by veteran drummer Simon Phillips, who has played with such greats as Mick Jagger, The Who, Jeff Beck, Peter Gabriel, Tears for Fears, Judas Priest, Al DiMeola, The Pretenders and many others.
It seems Hamm has become sought after. He performed on at least five new albums in 2018 alone.
"Norma and I were thrilled to hear that two albums Dennis contributed to have been nominated for Grammys," his father, Randy Hamm, said in a text message. "We're happy that he found a career path that allows him to get up every day and do what he loves. Dennis has never been one to seek out glory, but it's still nice to be associated with great art and be recognized for your part in it."
Naturally, Hamm got his start in his home town, jamming with a wide variety of local bands, from Mento Buru and the Buckaroos to Big House and his own jazz-meets-funk project, Mother Funk Conspiracy.
He moved to Los Angeles in 2004 and started playing local gigs with Jimmy Branly, Carlitos del Puerto, Jimmy Haslip (of the Yellowjackets), Will Kennedy, Rufus Philpot, Greg Howe, John Densmore (The Doors), Tony Royster Jr., and Katisse Buckingham, who played the "jazz flute" scene in the Will Ferrell film, "Anchorman — The Legend Of Ron Burgundy."
Indeed, Hamm has shared stages around the world with the likes of Soundgarden- and Audioslave-alumna Chris Cornell, British guitarist and composer Allan Holdsworth, Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar, and pop vocal legends Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins.
When he started touring regularly about six years ago with Larry Carlton, Jonathon Butler and Thundercat, it was evident his career had hit full throttle.
He wrote and played on the last two Thundercat albums, "Drunk" and "Where the Giants Roam," and also on singer phenom Alice Smith's upcoming album.
When he can find the time, he performs with Louis Cole's group, Knower, drummer Ronald Bruner Jr. (Thundercat's brother), and the group Rhye.
Hamm couldn't immediately be reached Monday, but Skully had plenty to say about Hamm ... and his pride in the local artist is palpable.
"He’s undeniably a virtuosic musician. Technically and expressively," Skully said of Hamm. "That the world is now getting to experience what I’ve known for a while — and got to experience playing with him in college — is awesome.
"He’s in demand because he’s done the work, made the connections, and absolutely crushed the opportunities he’s had."
Said Skully, "We at CSUB couldn’t be prouder of his successes."
