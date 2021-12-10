Bakersfield Breakfast Rotary Club donates over $13,000 to support 999 Foundation

Members of the Bakersfield Breakfast Rotary Club, part of Rotary District 5240, recently raised $13,100 for the Kern County 999 Foundation at their annual fundraising event at Luigi’s Warehouse.
Each year, BBRC picks a deserving local nonprofit to support through their foundation efforts at their Wine, Place & Show event according to a news release from the Rotary Club.
This year, club president, Jeff Haynes, chose the 999 Foundation because of the great work that they do in supporting the families of Kern County’s fallen peace officers, those who have either been injured or lost their lives in the line of duty. The 999 Foundation provides financial support to officers and their families after a loss or injury.
Learn more about the Kern County 999 Foundation at https://kerncounty999foundation.org.