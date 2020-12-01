He has shared performance venues around the world with the likes of Soundgarden-alum Chris Cornell, Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar, and classic rock and pop legends Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins.
Keyboardist-composer Dennis Hamm cut his musical teeth in Bakersfield, but over the past several years, it hasn't been unusual for Hamm to perform in Seattle on a Friday, Los Angeles on Saturday, and London on a Sunday — or just about anywhere else on the globe.
Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic has grounded his concert touring activities, but Hamm still has reason to celebrate in 2020. Two albums Hamm is featured on were nominated for Grammy Awards this year. And he has some co-writing status on both.
Hamm played keys and received co-writing credit for two songs on the latest Thundercat release, "It Is What it Is." He helped write songs as well on Costa Rican pop singer-songwriter Debi Nova's album "3:33." Thundercat was nominated for Best Progressive R&B Album while Nova is up for Best Latin Pop or Urban Album.
We caught up with the sought-after pianist on Monday to talk about his career in music, how the pandemic is affecting it, and what's coming next.
TBC: With this year's nominations in Progressive R&B and Latin Pop or Urban categories (not to mention your experience in jazz, ska, salsa, reggae and even country) you demonstrate a broad range of cultural fluency. Is there a historical connection here to your early Bakersfield musical experiences with Mother Funk Conspiracy, Monty Byrom, Mento Buru, and The Smokin' Armadillos?
Hamm: Mento Buru absolutely introduced me to Latin music. Specifically, one gig we played in Santa Barbara was where Marcos Reyes, the band’s percussionist, showed me a recording of the Cuban pianist Gonzalo Rubalcaba. From then on it was a deep dive for me and Mento was a great vehicle to cut my teeth playing salsa. Marcos drafted me to play with his salsa band as well which really felt like a musical home for me.
TBC: In a normal year, you'd be touring behind the newest album with Thundercat (in the U.S. and globally). "It Is What It Is" was released in April. How has COVID-19 affected all that?
Hamm: COVID cancelled our three-month world tour after the third week. It was shaping up to be our biggest and best yet. Sold out entirely. Full crew and production.
TBC: Is it accurate to say you're primarily a live-gig musician? How are you surviving? I understand there have been drive-in concerts and online subscription concerts? Are these innovations effective?
Hamm: Definitely my bread and butter is live touring. Unemployment benefits and the CARES Act is my 2020. Streaming concerts have been few and far between. And only two drive-in shows in 10 months. It's strange playing to what feels like a parking lot but it was also a welcome experience. I think the audience appreciated it too even though it was quite different from normal concerts.
TBC: Tell us more about your involvement on these Grammy-nominated albums? As a performer, as a co-writer, as a collaborator.
Hamm: Thundercat and Flying Lotus, who produced "It Is What It Is," gave me partial writing credit on two of the songs for coming up with keyboard parts that became essential to the songs. I played on five songs including those two.
With Debi Nova, I had a few writing sessions where we started and finished two songs, "Sunrise" and "XtraGlow," together. She's extremely easy to write with. I think our multicultural musical tastes — her being from the Latin Americas and falling in love with American music, me being from America and falling in love with Latin music — made our musical tendencies pretty congruent. We've already written a couple more songs and I'm hoping they make it onto her next record, which is in the works now.
TBC: Can you share an anecdote about either or both of these projects? These are intimate relationships formed around music.
Hamm: Our live performance of Thundercat albums material is where I feel really comfortable, after eight years playing with him, seven with this specific trio including Justin Brown on drums. The beauty of the albums he makes with Flying Lotus producing I think is built on their approach capturing live moments in the studio.
It's built piece by piece, rarely with the full band performing live together. But leaning on first takes, sometimes while I'm still learning the song, gives the music a real stream of consciousness feel. I think it was on a Kendrick Lamar track that the producer chose to leave as part of the track a moment where Thundercat was tuning up his bass. Yeah, it's that raw and unfiltered at times.
So when we play live shows, even though we are reinterpreting the music every night, I think it feels familiar to the album recordings in that sense. I don't know how conscious or just instinctual it is for this crew of music makers to leave in the humanity, but I like it. It feels honest. And on stage with Thunder I really appreciate that freedom of expression.
TBC: What else are you working on these days? What are your aspirations for the future?
Hamm: Lately I've been playing some with the incredible singer Alice Smith, streaming some shows and working on writing her next album. And, in hopes of finishing my own album, I've been swapping some music production lessons for piano lessons with Flying Lotus.
I think I'm getting the sweet end of that deal.