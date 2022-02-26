Bakersfield Black American History Parade celebrates ‘bringing people together’

Unity and support weren’t just nominal themes Saturday for the Bakersfield Black American History Parade.
The representation of so many different parts of the community as one demonstrated the goal sought by supporters, organizers and participants who enjoyed the food, music and cultural celebration in a two-hour event that started at 20th and V streets and made its way to Mill Creek Park at 21st and Q streets.
The entrants walked, drove, danced and even rode on horseback in a collective effort to represent Black people and organizations in Kern County, as well as to celebrate Black History Month.
And while the event was a recognition of the importance of Black American history in Bakersfield, the community’s future was represented in large numbers, with youth groups, dance troupes and high school bands adding to the day’s festivities.
West High student Alicia Brown, 16, was there with her school’s Black Student Union, which was joined by Project BEST, a collaboration to support the educational goals for young Black men, and the Young Women Empowered for Leadership.
Brown enjoyed being “a part of the culture, and bringing people together."
“We’re saluting Black businesses, Black nonprofits, supporting Black sororities … all of them,” said Katherine Jordan, who was with the children’s ministry for St. Peter’s Restorative Christian Church Ministries, where she’s taught for 37 years.
And then referencing a sign the children in the congregation were carrying, Jordan reiterated the parade’s theme, “Saving Our Village Matters."
Ariyana Craig, 17, joined the parade as president of the Youth and College Division of the Bakersfield chapter of the NAACP, and enjoyed seeing all the various groups in Kern’s Black community come together.
“We go out to events, shed light on injustices and make sure that people understand how important it is for the advancement of our colored people in everything,” she said.
It was also a chance for families to get together outside and enjoy entertainment that was put on pause last year due to COVID-19.
Timothy McClain was there with his 23-year-old daughter, Tamia. He enjoyed watching the vehicles in the parade, “a little tradition” he and his daughter had taken part in since 2014, and a chance to support his nephew who was walking with St. Peter’s group.
“I think it’s important to see the Black community coming together,” Tamia McClain added.
And that it did.
West High student Kailani Dukes, 18, president of the BSU for her school and a member of the youth group for the NAACP, carried a banner at the front of the parade, alongside brother and sister Brent, 16, and Milaana McClanahan, 13.
“I wanted to be a part of this just to make some memories,” Dukes said, adding she also hoped her community involvement would help with college applications.
“I want to give back and I want everyone to feel a part of something,” she said.
Pastor Bernard Wallace with the Church of Christ Christian Ministries in Bakersfield was part of a procession of church leaders taking part in Saturday’s parade and shared a slightly different perspective on why involvement in such events is important.
“As long as you remember your history,” Wallace said, “you’ll be prepared for your future.”