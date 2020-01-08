He has to turn in the keys to the front door, but he’s gained the key to the city.
On Wednesday, City Manager Alan Tandy attended a City Council meeting for the final time, capping a career in which he has sat through more than 500. With his official last day before retirement on Friday, the occasion gave local officials the opportunity to heap praise on the man who has been at the center of city development for the last 27 years.
Mayor Karen Goh presented Tandy with a key to the city and a representative from U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s office said a statement on his behalf would be read on the floor of the House of Representatives, entering Tandy’s name into the official Congressional Record.
The area’s state representatives and the county of Kern presented Tandy with their own recognitions, and Goh declared Jan. 8, 2020 as Alan Tandy Day. Throughout the meeting, attendees gave Tandy two standing ovations.
“It’s kind of overwhelming to have so many positive comments from such a diversity of people,” Tandy said. “Public service is not usually a very rewarding thing and this has really been exceptional. I’m kind of stunned by it, actually. It’s extremely nice and I’m appreciative of all the people who took the time to say nice things.”
First hired in 1992, Tandy has been a central figure in Bakersfield for many years. While the city says 29 people occupied the council during Tandy’s leadership, he oversaw such projects as the Thomas Roads Improvement Program, Mechanics Bank Arena and the Padre Hotel.
He arrived in Bakersfield from Billings, Mont., and has been lauded and sometimes criticized for his leadership. Most major urban city undertakings in the last quarter century have Tandy’s fingerprints on them, from The Park at Riverwalk to the McMurtrey Aquatic Center.
None of the council members were elected when Tandy was first hired, yet they all spoke of the influence Tandy has had on the direction of the city.
“After 27 years and all your accomplishments, I think your greatest skill is — looking at all those councils and all those personalities — is just being able to herd the cats,” Councilman Chris Parlier told Tandy at the meeting. “You’ve really been a rock for the community.”
Councilman Ken Weir called working with Tandy a “great ride.”
As a final message to the council, Tandy said he had been extremely fortunate to serve councils that had been focused on serving the public interest and not follow their own individual agendas.
Following his retirement, Tandy said, he and his wife will continue to work in Bakersfield, where he will attempt to start a consulting business.
The City Council has spent the last few weeks searching for a replacement for the outgoing leader. A new city manager is expected to be announced at the Jan. 22 council meeting. Councilmembers have kept a tight lid on potential candidates, saying secrecy is necessary to entice applicants who may not want their current employers to know they are looking for work elsewhere.
“These are big shoes to fill,” said Councilwoman Jacquie Sullivan. “And now we have the fun and the responsibility of finding a successor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.