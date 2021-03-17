You have permission to edit this article.
Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital offering signing bonuses for nurses, therapists

Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital

 Courtesy of Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital

Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital will hold a career fair from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at their facility located at 5201 White Lane.

The company is hiring for the positions of floor RN, intake/admissions RN and Therapist III (LCSW) and sign-on bonuses will be offered to qualifying RNs hired for full-time work. 

Those attending should bring a resume, be prepared for on-the-spot interviews and bring identification to complete the hiring process the day of the event. A mask is required and attendees will be screened for symptoms.

For additional information, contact the Human Resources Department at Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital directly at 398-1800. To find out more about the hospital, visit www.bakersfieldbehavioral.com.

