Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital offering signing bonuses for nurses, therapists

Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital will hold a career fair from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at their facility located at 5201 White Lane.
The company is hiring for the positions of floor RN, intake/admissions RN and Therapist III (LCSW) and sign-on bonuses will be offered to qualifying RNs hired for full-time work.
Those attending should bring a resume, be prepared for on-the-spot interviews and bring identification to complete the hiring process the day of the event. A mask is required and attendees will be screened for symptoms.
For additional information, contact the Human Resources Department at Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital directly at 398-1800. To find out more about the hospital, visit www.bakersfieldbehavioral.com.