Icon Concerts, a Bakersfield based entertainment firm, has filed a lawsuit involving the Fox Theater and the theater's former events coordinator Bob Bender over the disappearance of $154,000 in ticket sales revenue that went missing last year.
The lawsuit, filed Sept. 21 in Kern County Superior Court, names as defendants the nonprofit Fox Theater Foundation and two companies associated with Bender: Bob Bender Promotions and Bender Entertainment Group Inc. Ironically, the complaint does not directly name Bender as a defendant as he filed for bankruptcy nearly a year ago and cannot be named as a defendant unless permission is granted by the bankruptcy court.
Alleging breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, fraudulent concealment, breach of covenant of good faith, and more, the lawsuit stems from events in the spring and summer of 2017 when Icon accused Bender, 61, of disappearing with more than $150,000 in event receipts earned from shows headlined by comics Jeff Dunham and Kevin Smith.
According to the lawsuit, Icon Concerts was already worried about working with Bender after hearing rumors and finally learning that Bender, who won the contract to run entertainment and events at the Fox beginning in January 2016 had separated from the theater barely one year later.
"When he was terminated, it was hush-hush at the Fox," said Jeffrey L. Wise, the Bakersfield attorney representing Icon. "That's part of what put Icon on edge."
Previous to his departure from the Fox, Bender had booked Smith, Dunham and Brian Regan, and according to Icon, Bender was retained by the Fox "to settle those shows."
After the Smith show when Bender didn't show up at a "settlement meeting" — a meeting of all parties to divide the take — Icon became painfully aware that things were going south when nearly $20,000 owed to the company was not forthcoming.
After the Dunham shows, Icon says it was out about $154,000. The company had to pay Dunham out of its own funds, taking a significant loss.
Fox denies any responsibility and insists is has no responsibility for the lost funds, Wise said
Bender, who filed for bankruptcy in October 2017, acknowledged in a summary of assets and liabilities that he owes Icon $155,000. But there's no money left.
A criminal investigation by the Bakersfield Police Department into the question of whether Bender might have pocketed the money came up empty.
After it was apparent things were unravelling, "Fox begged of Icon not to cancel the pending Jeff Dunham shows set to start the following day as there was 'no money to refund the tickets' if the shows did not occur," Icon said in the lawsuit.
Fox agreed to waive any facility fees or other charges due if Icon agreed to proceed with the shows as scheduled, the lawsuit said.
Following the shows, no payment was forthcoming. Again, Bender did not attend the settlement meeting.
Despite ongoing demands, Fox has not tendered or accounted for the funds, the lawsuit states.
According to the complaint, arrangements had been made between Bender and eTix, the ticketing company, to provide Bender with all receipts previous to the post-event settlement meetings, a practice contrary to industry standards.
"From the beginning we hoped to work with the Fox to resolve these issues," Wise said. "My client was never gung-ho about going after the Fox on this."
But Steven Gibbs, an attorney representing Bender in the civil arena, said the Fox Foundation may be the only hope Icon has to recoup any lost revenues.
"The problem is there is nothing to get from Bob Bender," Gibbs said. "So they're going after the Fox."
An attorney representing the Fox Foundation could not be reached Wednesday.
(1) comment
Suing the Fox is a great idea. The empty spaces of H Street were supposed to be a restaurant 15 years ago. Turns out it was impossible.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.