A Bakersfield attorney has been disbarred after failing to comply with probation terms stemming from a previous disciplinary matter, according to The State Bar of California.
Scott Anthony Galland failed to file timely reports on five occasions and also failed to provide proof he had taken and passed State Bar Ethics School, according to the bar. He has three prior incidents of discipline.
The 47-year-old's disbarment took effect last month.
According to the bar, Galland was suspended from practicing law for three years in 2015 after a State Bar Court judge found he violated several conditions of an earlier public reproval. At that hearing, the bar's prosecuting unit asked that Galland be disbarred, but a review upheld the judge's findings and found disbarment unwarranted.
"Galland submitted two defective quarterly reports to the Office of Probation, was excessively late in correcting deficiencies in the reports, submitted a quarterly report late, failed to submit satisfactory proof of his monthly restitution payments to a former client and did not respond to probation’s inquiries about his noncompliance until eight to 10 months later," according to the bar's report in the 2015 matter.
He was ordered to pay $15,000 plus interest in restitution.
In 2012, Galland was placed on three years' probation and a one-year suspension for 17 counts of misconduct, according to the bar. Among the offenses listed by the bar, Galland stopped communication with a client who paid him $2,100 to represent her in a wrongful termination matter and didn't return unearned fees.
Lastly, in 2011, Galland received a private reproval "for failing to keep his client informed, to competently perform or to return unearned fees," according to the bar.
