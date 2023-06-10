Some people just can't stay retired.
Longtime Bakersfield defense attorney Randy Dickow ran the Kern County Bar Association's Indigent Defense Program from 2006 to 2014. The U.S. Air Force veteran also co-founded and led the Veterans Justice Program for eight years before retiring from the law in 2019.
Dickow even gave away most of his neckties after he deactivated his law license. He makes no secret of the fact that he prefers shorts and flip-flops to the tailored suit of a courtroom litigator.
But just when he thought he was out — well, you know the rest — something pulled him back in.
"Randy has to be busy, and when he's busy, he's good," said friend and Kern County Superior Court Judge Brian McNamara.
"He's the right guy for this," the judge said. "He has a calling."
That calling is the Veterans Justice Program, a court diversion intended to provide a second chance to military veterans who have found themselves in trouble with the law.
California Penal Code 1170.9 allows qualified veterans who have been accused of committing certain misdemeanor offenses, such as driving under the influence, to undergo treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury, substance abuse, or other military service-related mental health problems rather than serving time.
But in the years since he left the program, Dickow began to worry that the process of identifying and establishing the eligibility of vets entering the criminal justice system had slowed dramatically — to the detriment of the veterans.
So at age 78, Dickow reactivated his law license and joined the Kern County Public Defender’s Office as a volunteer deputy specifically designated to handle veteran cases. After years spent nurturing the program, Dickow said he had to get more involved again to ensure the program continues providing much needed assistance to local veterans without delay.
"Knowing Randy, I think he embodies what it means to be a serviceman — service above self, excellence, integrity," said Kern County Public Defender Peter Kang, who served as an Air Force captain during the era of 9/11.
"He's doing this work pro bono," Kang said. "It's not costing the county a cent. He's doing this as a volunteer attorney, which, I think, shows the highest level of what it means to be a public servant."
The seeds of the Veterans Justice Project were planted in 2010 when veterans advocate Vernon Valenzuela brought the idea to Dickow.
Valenzuela was a Vietnam veteran and a professional therapist who focused for years on aiding veterans suffering from PTSD and other conditions.
Now-retired Judge Michael Lewis, a Marine veteran, got involved, as did other local judges, longtime local defense attorney H.A. Sala, the Kern County District Attorney's Office, the Probation Department and more.
There was plenty of skepticism that such a diverse group could come together to make the idea a reality. Not only did it happen, by many accounts, it was a roaring success.
Dickow estimates that more than 700 vets have benefited from the program, each veteran successfully completing their court-ordered counseling, with virtually all of them, Dickow believes, making the transition from troubled individuals to productive members of the community.
Dickow said he's "embarrassed' by the praise he hears from admirers, but acknowledges that there's a fire in him to help those brothers and sisters in arms who served their country, often paid a heavy price for it, and now deserve a second chance.
"I'm passionate about it," he said. "The benefits to the client, the community, the client's family, are just too great."
But it requires work and commitment from the vets who enter the program.
"It's not a ‘get out of jail free’ card," Kang said.
"It's a recognition that service members have been through so much, that they've sacrificed so much, and we want them to be rehabilitated — that they're not just lost souls."
Tanya Richard, Kern County assistant public defender, agreed that bringing Dickow into the defender's office offers enormous potential for veterans who are struggling with civilian life following military service, veterans for whom professional counseling and mentoring might bring about positive change.
"I think that Mr. Dickow's presence in the courtrooms, and having early access to the veterans, is really going to be a game changer," she said. "I hope that it is."
"They'll have a familiar face, and his presence, perhaps, will capture some of the veterans who fall through the cracks."
That's a legacy Dickow can live with.