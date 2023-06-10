Some people just can't stay retired.

Longtime Bakersfield defense attorney Randy Dickow ran the Kern County Bar Association's Indigent Defense Program from 2006 to 2014. The U.S. Air Force veteran also co-founded and led the Veterans Justice Program for eight years before retiring from the law in 2019.

Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.