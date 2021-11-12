Bakersfield Assistant City Manager Chris Huot to step down

Bakersfield Assistant City Manager Chris Huot will be leaving his position in early December, the city announced Friday.
Huot has worked for the city for more than 10 years, starting in 2008 at the Convention and Visitors Bureau, which is now known as Visit Bakersfield. He moved to the City Manager's Office in 2011, and was promoted to his current position in 2015.
"It has been the greatest honor to work on behalf of the over 400,000 residents and countless visitors of Bakersfield for the past 13+ years," Huot wrote in an email to The Californian. "The most rewarding part of my time with the City of Bakersfield has been working alongside the nearly 1,900 dedicated City staff members each day. Without our amazing staff, we could not accomplish the goals of the City Council and address the needs of our community."
He said in the email he has accepted an assistant city manager position in another community, of which a formal announcement will be made next week.
Over the last several years, he has overseen the city's budget and implemented spending of the Public Safety and Vital Services Measure, also known as Measure N. He has also spearheaded the Clean City Initiative along with the Fire Station 8 rehab project among others.
"I greatly appreciate former Economic and Community Development Director Donna Kunz for bringing me to the City in 2008 and to former City Manager Alan Tandy for his mentorship during my time in the City Manger’s Office," he wrote. "I will miss working with such a great team, but am looking forward to an exciting new professional opportunity on the horizon."