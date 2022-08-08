Bakersfield ARC, Goodwill partner for internship program

Nathan Martinez, 22, long had wished for an opportunity to provide for his family.
That dream became a reality for the Bakersfield man after he received job training from nonprofit Bakersfield ARC (Advocacy, Respect and Community), which helped him get a full-time position at Goodwill Industries as a result of a partnership between the two organizations.
Representatives from both organizations were on hand Monday to tout the benefits of their collaboration, which included success stories like Martinez’s. Bakersfield ARC’s clients include individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Martinez sorted through books, potted plants and other miscellaneous items Monday in the storeroom at the Goodwill Industries location on White Lane. He then trooped out into the store and began placing items in their appropriate places without hesitation.
“It feels great, honestly,” Martinez said, while adding he is thankful for this opportunity. “Honestly, everyone that I’ve worked with (has) just been so awesome.”
BARC’s Tailored Day Services includes teaching clients employment skills, such as resume writing, interviews, money management and others. The nonprofit then partners with local businesses to provide its clients with internships that can translate into full-time positions, said Jaime Valdez Jr., senior director of job placement at Bakersfield-ARC.
“We are so proud of Nathan Martinez. He is an example of what can be achieved through hard work and strong partnerships in the community,” Valdez said in a news release. “We have seen a dramatic shift in our clients who obtain full-time employment; it gives them purpose each day and allows them to absorb aspects of society vital to their future success.”
Valdez has seen Martinez blossom from a reserved person to an individual chatting with his coworkers and interacting with customers.
Eriqa Valencia, a job coach with Bakersfield ARC who helped Martinez transition into his role, added Martinez has become noticeably more confident.
Bakersfield ARC’s program attempts to provide clients with job training so any barriers to employment disappear and their transition to the workforce happens with ease, Valdez added.
“Let’s focus on the person’s ability and not the disability,” Valdez said.
Jake Slayton, CEO and president of Goodwill Industries of South Central California, said they agreed to this partnership because Bakersfield-ARC aligns with their mission statement of helping others.
Martinez cited similar benefits about working at Goodwill Industries — he gets to help his family and other customers.
After starting as an intern at Goodwill and just recently getting his full-time job, Martinez explained what he’s learned.
“Just keep doing what you are doing,” Martinez said. “Do your best. If you make a mistake, it’s always good to learn from it and never give up.”
You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.