Bakersfield ARC, Goodwill partner for internship program

Nathan Martinez, 22, long had wished for an opportunity to provide for his family.

That dream became a reality for the Bakersfield man after he received job training from nonprofit Bakersfield ARC (Advocacy, Respect and Community), which helped him get a full-time position at Goodwill Industries as a result of a partnership between the two organizations.

