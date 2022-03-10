Bakersfield ARC celebrates new strategy for aiding clients

Bakersfield ARC has a new home, a new name, and a new strategy for helping its clients.
Formerly known as BARC, the job placement and training service for the intellectually and developmentally disabled held a ribbon-cutting in front of its new offices on California Avenue on Thursday afternoon.
The celebration was more than just a change of scenery. It represented a shift in Bakersfield ARC’s focus, brought on by a variety of factors, including the coronavirus pandemic.
The nonprofit had previously operated a recycling center used by the city of Bakersfield, but as the market for recyclables collapsed, the operating model became unsustainable. Supply outweighed demand so much, that during the shutdowns caused by COVID-19 Bakersfield ARC lost less money paying its employees to stay home than it would have if it had been operating the center.
The shutdowns accelerated a policy shift at Bakersfield ARC, whereby it would seek to place more of its clients in jobs that were integrated within society, rather than placing clients in segregated groups.
“For years, BARC has been on a campus, over on Union, of seclusion,” said Bakersfield ARC President Shawn Kennemer. “All of our clients would come there during the day, and then we would take them to work or their program and then we would take them home. Today, we’ve changed that.”
With a new name and a new home, Bakersfield ARC says it has gotten ahead of state and federal law changes that require programs for the intellectually and developmentally disabled be “community based.”
Bakersfield ARC has sold its recycling center to the city — which will continue to employ its clients — and it has partnered with local businesses to expand the jobs available to those in its programs.
“Historically, we have always been a one-site location. People would come to one location, stay there that day, interact with their peers and only their peers. They would interact in that environment and then they would go home at night,” said Erika Dixon, vice president of development at Bakersfield ARC. “This is expanding the programming to where it was all 100 percent community-based programming. So instead of coming to a site they are going to be picked up at home, taken to a wonderful location like Countryside Market and Little Caesars Pizza and several other companies, and bring value to the community.”
Started in 1949 by a group of 13 Kern County families who wanted to provide a nurturing environment for their children with disabilities, Bakersfield ARC has become the largest service provider in the county for the the intellectually and developmentally disabled.
The community came out in full support on Thursday, with local politicians and their aides in attendance, indicating the prominence of the local nonprofit.
But for the clients, the new office and the new job opportunities shine the brightest.
“I love it,” said Brook Mark, a client and clerk for Bakersfield ARC. “We do a lot of service to the community and to the clients. It’s really good to see the clients get jobs and be happy.”