Bakersfield ARC, CALM launch volunteer program

Shawn Kennemer, president of Bakersfield ARC, is looking to push the envelope with a new volunteer program, he said Thursday.
Kennemer recalls a time when society shunned those with disabilities and cloistered them away. A new program in partnership with the California Living Museum discussed Thursday directly places people with disabilities in communities' line of sight, he said. Clients of Bakersfield ARC — individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities — will volunteer to help beautify CALM.
“They are just like everybody else,” Kennemer said. “They enjoy giving back just like anybody else.”
This new volunteer program is part of the Bakersfield ARC Access Now program, which has more than 100 clients individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, according to a news release. Groups will come to CALM for two days a week and maintain the grounds, pick up trash, clean exhibits and interact with guests.
More than anything, the volunteers at CALM enjoy socializing with visitors, Kenny Honor, program director for Access Now, said in a news release. Access Now hosts a variety of volunteer activities.
“Our clients like being out in the community doing what other people do," Honor added.
Volunteerism is a key component of Bakersfield ARC, he said. Clients and staff are encouraged to step out into the community and contribute.
“We also are a part of this community so we give back,” Kennemer said.
Bakersfield ARC offers many programs to provide employment opportunities, said Erika Dixon, director of development at Bakersfield ARC.
However, some of their clients face barriers to enter the workforce, Dixon said. Volunteering lends an outlet for those seeking to work, she added.
“It’s a place of peace out here,” said Meg Maitland, director of CALM. “We are just grateful to have them here.”
On Thursday afternoon, a small group of volunteers raked weeds and shrubs under the beating sun. Alonso Hernandez, 24, tackled overgrown shrubbery as he interacted with his group. Hernandez said he was physically active in the past. He likes being active, which this volunteer activity fulfills for him.
He likes making “everything beautiful,” Hernandez said.
“I love working here,” he said.