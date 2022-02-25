Bakersfield-ARC announces new name, headquarters

The Bakersfield-ARC unveiled Friday a new name and headquarters for the organization that has been helping Kern county families since 1949, according to a news release from the organization. BARC officials recently embarked on a rebranding campaign, officials said.
Effective immediately, BARC will officially be known as Bakersfield-ARC (Advocacy, Respect, Community).
Bakersfield-ARC officials say the move to change their name came as they refocused efforts to enhance client services and focus on community based employment opportunities. The organization offers “Tailored Day Services,” one of the only community job placement programs for individuals with intellectual disabilities.
On March 10, Bakersfield-ARC leaders will also unveil a new location for the organization’s administrative headquarters at 4500 California Ave. in Bakersfield. The announcement comes after the sale of their Union Avenue recycling center in June 2021.