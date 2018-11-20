The Bakersfield Public Works Department promoted Roy Campos to Public Works construction superintendent on Nov. 14.
Campos has been with the city in the Public Works Department for more than 17 years.
Prior to his new position, he held the position of construction supervisor over the Capital Improvement Program.
With his years of experience and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a concentration in General Management and Human Resource Management from Cal State Bakersfield makes him well qualified for the position, according to a press release.
