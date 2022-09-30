Bakersfield Apostolic Assembly Church celebrates 100th anniversary

The Bakersfield Apostolic Assembly Church will celebrate 100 years serving the community next week.
From Oct. 7 through 9, the east Bakersfield church will hold services with Bishops Frank Romo, Joseph Rodriguez and Agustin Hoyer III.
The Apostolic Assembly Church was founded by Pastor Juan Rodriguez in 1922 upon his arrival from Torreon, Coahuila, Mexico. At first, Rev. Rodriguez congregated with an established church in town. As he began to evangelize new people, whom he baptized in the name of Jesus in the Central Canal, the apostolic group grew, and Rev. Rodriquez had to look for another meeting place for the new group.
They initially rented a house on 19th Street just west of Baker Street, later moving to a house on the corner of 19th and Sonora streets. During that time, the building of the first temple began on 11th Street near King Street. The first church building was dedicated in 1927.
The first church was made of adobe. Due to a leaky baptistery, the church flooded and weakened the foundation. Emergency measures were taken, and construction started on the second temple on the corner of King and Butte. Upon completion of the first phase, the church began to congregate in an upper room while work continued on the main sanctuary.
The second temple was dedicated in 1954. Looking toward the future, property was purchased at Mount Vernon Avenue. The corner property next to the Fire Department was later donated to the church. The first phase at the new property was the educational building, which was completed and dedicated in 1968. The adjoining assembly hall was used as a sanctuary for the next 10 years until the new and present church was completed next door and dedicated on April 1, 1978, under the leadership of pastor Manuel Vizcarra.
Pastor Juan Rodriguez served as pastor of the church for 46 years until his retirement in 1968.
Although the Apostolic Assembly Church started as a totally Spanish-language congregation, it gradually developed into a bilingual congregation.
Since many of the second- and third-generation members do not speak Spanish, separate services are now held during the week in Spanish and in English. Spanish services are held on Thursdays at 7 p.m. and English services are held on Fridays at 7 p.m. On Sundays, the church has Sunday school and 10 a.m. and celebrates a bilingual service at 1 p.m.
Anniversary services will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 with Bishop Frank Romo, 1 p.m. Oct. 8 with Bishop Joseph Rodriguez and 11 a.m. Oct. 9 with Bishop Agustin Hoyer III at the church at 519 Mount Vernon Ave.
Pastor Elias N. Duarte and his wife, Debbie, have pastored the church since 1983. Pastor Duarte’s son Abel E. Duarte (wife Patti Duarte) serves as the church's co-pastor, and his other son Jonathan Duarte is an ordained minister of the church.
