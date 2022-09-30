 Skip to main content
Bakersfield Apostolic Assembly Church celebrates 100th anniversary

The Bakersfield Apostolic Assembly Church will celebrate 100 years serving the community next week.

From Oct. 7 through 9, the east Bakersfield church will hold services with Bishops Frank Romo, Joseph Rodriguez and Agustin Hoyer III.

