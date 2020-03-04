The owners of a Bakersfield apartment complex have agreed to a settlement with several female residents who alleged sexual harassment, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Wednesday.
Ronoel Romero and Blanca Romero, who own a property at 5110 Hunter Ave., agreed to pay $14,500 to four women to settle the complaint filed March 28 last year, according to HUD. The conciliation agreement does not require the owners to admit discriminating against the complainants. In the agreement, the respondents, in fact, denied the allegations.
Nevertheless, HUD sees the settlement as a message to landlords everywhere.
“A home should be a place of peace and security, not fear and anxiety because of sexual harassment,” Anna María Farías, HUD assistant secretary, said in a statement. “Today's settlement agreement sends a clear message to all property owners and landlords that HUD is committed to taking appropriate action when offenders engage in behavior that violates the Fair Housing Act."
The two women who filed the complaint will be paid $10,000, according to the HUD news release, while two other aggrieved female residents that were discovered during the investigation will also be paid $4,500. The owners must attend fair housing training and Property Manager Mario Prudencio will be banned from conducting any property management responsibilities, HUD said.
