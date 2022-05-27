Bakersfield announces temporary closure on Manor Street Bridge

The city of Bakersfield announced several temporary closures to take place over the next few days for Manor Street Bridge
Alternating temporary closures are planned Tuesday and Wednesday on the northbound and southbound sides of the Manor Street Bridge over the Kern River.
Starting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, the northbound lanes of traffic over the Manor Street Bridge will be closed until noon. During this closure, the southbound lanes of traffic over the Manor Bridge will be reduced to one lane. A detour plan will be in place at Union Avenue for northbound traffic during these closures.
Starting at noon Tuesday, the southbound lanes of traffic over the Manor Street Bridge will be closed until 4:30 p.m. During this closure, the northbound lanes of traffic over the Manor Bridge will be reduced to one lane. A detour plan will be in place at Roberts Lane for southbound traffic during these closures.
Starting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, the northbound lanes of traffic over the Manor Street Bridge will be closed until noon. During this closure, the southbound lanes of traffic over the Manor Bridge will be reduced to one lane. A detour plan will be in place at Union Avenue for northbound traffic during these closures.
Starting at noon Wednesday, the southbound lanes of traffic over the Manor Street Bridge will be closed until 4:30 p.m. During this closure, the northbound lanes of traffic over the Manor Bridge will be reduced to one lane. A detour plan will be in place at Roberts Lane for southbound traffic during these closures.
Traffic delays are expected as a result of this work. Drivers are asked to use caution and plan for extra travel time if driving through the area, or to use alternate routes.
The work requiring these closures is expected to be completed on Wednesday. These closures are part of the bridge rehabilitation project that started in May 2020.