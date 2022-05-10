Bakersfield announces reduced hours for spray parks

Citing statewide drought conditions, the city of Bakersfield’s Recreation & Parks Department announced its keeping spray parks for reduced hours this summer.
The nine city-operated spray parks are set to open for the summer on May 28 for Memorial Day weekend. During the summer, the spray parks will operate from 1 to 6 p.m. each day, Wednesday through Sunday through Labor Day on Sept. 5, according to a city news release.
The spray parks will be closed on Mondays (except for holidays) and Tuesdays as a water-conservation measure. Any necessary maintenance will be performed on days when the spray parks are closed.
The hours and days of operation are subject to change based on drought conditions during the summer season.
The Recreation & Parks Department also took proactive steps to conserve water during the summer months of 2021, reducing hours to 1 to 6 p.m. each day with the spray parks closed on Mondays, with the exception of holidays.
In December 2021, the city’s Water Resources Department entered Stage 2 of its drought mitigation plan, implementing mandatory water restrictions for customers on the Domestic Water System, including residents and commercial businesses. It was important that the city also consider other water-conservation steps given the worsening drought conditions, according to the release. The restrictions under Stage 2 remain in effect until further notice.