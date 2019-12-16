The city of Bakersfield announced several pieces of good news over the weekend relating to the Recreation and Parks Department, Animal Care Center and improvements to the Bakersfield Visitor Information Center.
Recreation and Parks
Since October, the city has planted 2,220 trees in southwest and northwest Bakersfield, and 23,000 shrubs and other plants throughout the entire city.
The plantings are part of a $1.5 million project that is expected to result in 32,000 plants and 3,500 trees being planted throughout Bakersfield by May.
The project is funded through the Public Safety and Vital Services sales tax measure passed by voters in November 2018.
“One of the tenets of the PSVS Measure is improving quality of life for residents, something this project will accomplish,” the city wrote in its weekly general information packet.
Bakersfield Animal Care Center
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has awarded the Bakersfield Animal Care Center a $10,000 grant to upgrade the lighting in three of its kennels.
The center’s long-standing rescue relocation program that it partners with the ASPCA to accomplish was the deciding factor in the grant, the city wrote in the general information packet.
“The lighting will better ‘highlight’ the animals in the center’s care in hopes of getting them adopted faster, thereby saving more lives,” the city wrote.
Previously, the center received a grant that fully paid for a van used for transporting and relocating animals, including cats, which were treated in the city’s trap/neuter/ release program, according to the city.
Visit Bakersfield
The Bakersfield Visitor Information has debuted new signage on its building at 515 Truxtun Ave. The city says the new signage will allow the building to be more visible from the nearby Amtrak station as well as by passersby on the street.
The new sign has larger and darker letters and is accompanied by a large “i” letter surrounded by a blue circle, which the city calls the international symbol for “information.”
“Visitors have lately commented on how easy it was to find the visitor’s center,” the city said, “something rarely heard before the new signage was installed.”
