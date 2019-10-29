The city of Bakersfield has announced it plans to build a homeless shelter at 1900 East Brundage Lane.
The city announced on Tuesday it had purchased a cotton plant for roughly $3.8 million to convert into a 450-bed emergency homeless shelter.
“This new shelter will provide additional bed capacity and resources to homeless individuals who otherwise would not be able to access these types of services,” City Manager Alan Tandy said in a news release. “The City looks forward to joining several partners under one unified roof with one objective: To reduce the number of homeless individuals on the streets of Bakersfield.”
The announcement comes on the same day the Kern County Board of Supervisors approved another emergency homeless shelter north of Golden State Avenue.
The City Council, however, still needs to approve the purchase before the city can move forward with constructing the facility.
The city said in a news release that the Council would take up the issue at its next meeting, scheduled for Nov. 6.
This story will be updated
(1) comment
It’s a start
