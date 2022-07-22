Bakersfield announces closures expected to impact Highway 58, 99

The city of Bakersfield announced several road closures expected to happen over the next week.
A nighttime lane closure has been scheduled for the northbound lanes of Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58. The Nos. 1 and 2 lanes will be closed between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday.
One lane will remain open while work is underway. The closure is needed for the installation of falsework.
A nighttime closure has been scheduled for all southbound lanes of Highway 99 between California Avenue and Belle Terrace. The closure will take place between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday.
The closure is needed for the installation of temporary striping and falsework.
During this closure, motorists will be detoured to exit at Stockdale Highway, travel east to Wible Road, south on Wible Road to Ming Avenue and then west on Ming Avenue, where they can re-enter the southbound lanes of Highway 99.
Nighttime closures also have been scheduled for the westbound lanes of the Highway 58 connector to the southbound lanes of Highway 99. The closures will take place from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday. The closure is needed for striping.
During these closures, westbound-to-southbound motorists will be detoured to the northbound lanes of the Highway 99 connector to exit at California Avenue, travel west and enter on the southbound lanes of Highway 99, then south on Highway 99 to the Stockdale Highway exit, where they can travel east to Wible Road, south on Wible Road to Ming Avenue and then west on Ming Avenue, where they can re-enter the southbound lanes on Highway 99 on-ramp.