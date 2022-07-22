 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bakersfield announces closures expected to impact Highway 58, 99

Slide Traffic Alert

The city of Bakersfield announced several road closures expected to happen over the next week.

A nighttime lane closure has been scheduled for the northbound lanes of Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58. The Nos. 1 and 2 lanes will be closed between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

Coronavirus Cases