The City of Bakersfield Animal Control unit is inviting the public to a low cost vaccination, licensing and microchip clinic for dogs who are living within the city limits on Saturday.
The clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at Jefferson Park located at 801 Bernard St. Reduced cost for vaccines will be offered and free microchips to all city-licensed dogs, according to a news release.
For more information and pricing contact the office at 326-3436 or visit https://bakersfieldcity.us/gov/depts/bakersfield_animal_care_center/clinics.htm
