Bakersfield Animal Control to hold pet vaccine clinic Saturday

Bakersfield Animal Control will hold a low-cost drive-through pet vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
Clinic stations will be set up on South Owens Street; attendees and pets should remain in the vehicle because the event will be a drive-thru, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release. Lines will close before noon.
Bilingual staff will be onsite. Customers without vehicles will be given a later appointment to return, the BPD said in their news release.
There will be no vaccines for cats. All customers are asked to wear a mask when interacting with the Animal Control staff, medical staff or volunteers.
For more information, please contact the Animal Control office at 661-326-3436 or look us up on the web at https://www.bakersfieldcity/520/Clinics