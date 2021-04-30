You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bakersfield Animal Control to hold low-cost vaccine clinic Saturday

603938308-data.jpg-6 (copy)

One of many dogs waits his turn for a vaccine in this 2014 photo.

 Casey Christie / The Californian

Bakersfield's Animal Control will hold a low-cost dog vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Lowell Park, 800 4th St.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place during the drive-thru event. Clinic stations will be set up on R Street, and people are asked to stay in their vehicles as staff distributes forms and provides directions.

Customers without vehicles will be asked to complete the form and return at a designated time for services.

Everyone is required to wear masks. Cats won't be vaccinated at the outdoor clinic.

For information, call 326-3436 or go to bakersfieldcity.us/520/Clinic.

Coronavirus Cases