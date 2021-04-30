Bakersfield Animal Control to hold low-cost vaccine clinic Saturday

Bakersfield's Animal Control will hold a low-cost dog vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Lowell Park, 800 4th St.
COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place during the drive-thru event. Clinic stations will be set up on R Street, and people are asked to stay in their vehicles as staff distributes forms and provides directions.
Customers without vehicles will be asked to complete the form and return at a designated time for services.
Everyone is required to wear masks. Cats won't be vaccinated at the outdoor clinic.
For information, call 326-3436 or go to bakersfieldcity.us/520/Clinic.