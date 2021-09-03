Bakersfield Animal Control to hold drive-thru pet vaccination clinic Saturday

The city of Bakersfield Animal Control invites the community to a low-cost, drive-through pet vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Beale Park at 500 Oleander Ave.
Animal Control reminds residents of the following:
• Rabies vaccines can be given to puppies as young as 3 months of age and adult dogs.
• A dog license must be purchased in conjunction with the rabies vaccine.
• The DAPP vaccines are for puppies beginning their vaccination series or adult dogs needing an annual booster.
• The Bordetella (kennel cough) vaccine is usually required for admittance into boarding and grooming facilities and recommended for dog park use.
Animal Control reminds residents that attendees and pets should be in their cars. Customers without vehicles will be given an appointment time to return and bilingual staff will be available. Animal Control does not provide vaccines for cats at the outdoor clinics. They also ask all customers to wear masks when interacting with Animal Control staff, medical staff or volunteers.
For more information, call Animal Control 661-326-3436.