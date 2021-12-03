Bakersfield Animal Control hosting pet vaccine clinic

The city of Bakersfield Animal Control unit is offering a low-cost drive-thru pet vaccine clinic. Vaccines and licensing are available to dogs living within the city limits. The clinic will be held at Jastro Park, at 2900 Truxtun Ave., Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon.
Be advised, lines are subject to close before noon.
All customers will be asked to wear masks when interacting with Animal Control staff, medical staff or volunteers, according to an Animal Control news release.
For more information, contact the Animal Control office at 661-326-3436 or visit bakersfieldcity/520/Clinics.