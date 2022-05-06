Bakersfield Animal Control hosting a low-cost drive-thru pet vaccine clinic

Bakersfield Animal Control is inviting the community to a low-cost drive-thru pet vaccine clinic happening 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Mesa Marin Sports Complex on Bedford Green Drive between Highway 178 and Kern Canyon Road.
Rabies vaccines can be given to puppies as young as 3 months old. A dog license must be purchased in conjunction with the rabies vaccine.
The DAPP vaccines are for puppies needing to begin their vaccination series or adult dogs needing an annual booster.
The Bordetella (kennel cough) vaccine is usually required for admittance into boarding and grooming facilities and recommended for dog park usage.
Clinic stations will be set up in the parking lot, north of the dog park, according to a city news release. Attendees and their pets should remain in their vehicle; staff will make contact and distribute forms and provide directions on how to complete them.
Customers without vehicles will be given an appointment time to return for services.
Vaccines will not be provided for cats at the clinic.
All customers will be asked to wear masks when interacting with Animal Control staff, medical staff or volunteers.
For more information, contact the Animal Control office at 661-326-3436 or visit www.bakersfieldcity/520/Clinics.