The Bakersfield Animal Care Center will waive adoption fees on Saturday at their annual Clear the Shelters Adoption event.
The adoption event will take place at 201 S. Mount Vernon Ave. from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
The center will not be able to take in any stray or confined animals unless it's a medical emergency. Animal intake will resume on Tuesday, according to BPD.
For more information call 661-832-7387 or visit www.bakersfieldacc.us.
