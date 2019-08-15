Shelter_1

Six-year-old Katey Callagy loves her new dog Blue that her grandfather Larry got for her at the Bakersfield Animal Care Center's Clear the Shelters event on Saturday. All adoption fees were waived in an effort to find as many homes as possibles for the pets in their care.

 Felix Adamo/The Californian

The Bakersfield Animal Care Center will waive adoption fees on Saturday at their  annual Clear the Shelters Adoption event. 

The adoption event will take place at 201 S. Mount Vernon Ave. from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to the Bakersfield Police Department.  

The center will not be able to take in any stray or confined animals unless it's a medical emergency. Animal intake will resume on Tuesday, according to BPD. 

For more information call 661-832-7387 or visit www.bakersfieldacc.us

